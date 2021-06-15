iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Short Interest Up 97.6% in May

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the May 13th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period.

Shares of IFGL traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.61. The stock had a trading volume of 12,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,044. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.70 and a 12-month high of $30.84.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.