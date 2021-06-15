iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 28.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,845 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $193.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.38. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $135.92 and a 1 year high of $193.47.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.