iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,883 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.8% of Glenview Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $87,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $424.71. The company had a trading volume of 192,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $418.01. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $296.49 and a fifty-two week high of $425.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.