Istar Inc. Buys 13,066 Shares of Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 13,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.53 per share, with a total value of $999,940.98. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,200,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,693,878,346.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Istar Inc. bought 12,793 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.16 per share, with a total value of $999,900.88.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Istar Inc. bought 13,519 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.97 per share, with a total value of $1,000,000.43.

On Monday, June 7th, Istar Inc. bought 13,698 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $73.00 per share, with a total value of $999,954.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Istar Inc. bought 14,087 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.98 per share, with a total value of $999,895.26.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Istar Inc. bought 14,071 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.06 per share, with a total value of $999,885.26.

On Friday, May 28th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,253 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $999,990.48.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.44 per share, with a total value of $999,945.68.

On Monday, May 24th, Istar Inc. acquired 14,082 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.01 per share, with a total value of $999,962.82.

Shares of SAFE traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.00. The company had a trading volume of 118,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,697. Safehold Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.51 and a twelve month high of $84.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.03 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The business had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Safehold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Safehold by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. 28.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

