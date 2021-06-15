Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.36% of Itron worth $14,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 253,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 7,614 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,794,000 after buying an additional 11,157 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Itron during the fourth quarter worth $315,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Itron by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Itron by 93.3% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 546,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,457,000 after purchasing an additional 263,952 shares during the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

ITRI has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Itron from $140.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Itron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Itron in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.89.

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $99.53 on Tuesday. Itron, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 54.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $519.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.37 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 486 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.95, for a total value of $42,257.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,411,048.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,641 shares of company stock valued at $338,833. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.