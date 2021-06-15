J Michael Dodson Sells 18,830 Shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) Stock

Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) CFO J Michael Dodson sold 18,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total value of $136,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 815,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,911,077.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

J Michael Dodson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, J Michael Dodson sold 19,719 shares of Quantum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $140,990.85.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Quantum Co. has a twelve month low of $3.71 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a market cap of $443.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.22.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QMCO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities began coverage on Quantum in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $391,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 4th quarter worth about $492,000. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 273.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 96,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 70,383 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $1,379,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quantum during the 1st quarter worth about $721,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

