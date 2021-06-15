James C. Edenfield Sells 16,000 Shares of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Stock

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $387,840.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of American Software stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $796.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.46 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.57. American Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $28.45.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The software maker reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. American Software had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Software, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Software by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,002,102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,144,000 after purchasing an additional 196,264 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in American Software by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,374,326 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,149,000 after acquiring an additional 695,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Software by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,938,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in American Software by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 952,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 73,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in American Software by 415.1% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 938,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,419,000 after acquiring an additional 755,973 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised American Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on American Software from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Sidoti raised American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a range of computer business application software products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology Consulting (IT Consulting), and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand optimization, inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

