Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,642 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 259 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 356 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $186.42 on Tuesday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $187.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.23. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

