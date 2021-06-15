Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) Short Interest Update

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 265,400 shares, an increase of 67.8% from the May 13th total of 158,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

OTCMKTS JDEPF traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.40. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,806. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.85. Jde Peets has a fifty-two week low of $36.39 and a fifty-two week high of $45.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JDEPF shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of Jde Peets in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Jde Peets in a report on Friday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

