Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Navient Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Navient in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.82. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. Navient had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.69.

Shares of NAVI stock opened at $19.16 on Monday. Navient has a 12 month low of $6.38 and a 12 month high of $19.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 14.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.75%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Navient by 926.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 143.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Navient by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares in the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Navient in the 1st quarter valued at about $130,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

