Joel S. Marcus Sells 18,289 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Director Joel S. Marcus sold 18,289 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total transaction of $773,076.03. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,931.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ITCI traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.31. The company had a trading volume of 504,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,289. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.26 and a 52 week high of $43.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.84.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.16. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 617.78% and a negative return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.74 million. As a group, analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,525,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $221,405,000 after purchasing an additional 191,423 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,158,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $208,946,000 after purchasing an additional 259,565 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth about $72,004,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,322,996 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,889,000 after acquiring an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 38.0% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,642,000 after acquiring an additional 338,080 shares in the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases, and other disorders of the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults. It is also developing lumateperone, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of bipolar depression, as well as to treat autism spectrum disorder, and sleep disorders associated with neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders.

