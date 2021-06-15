JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $128.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of JOYY in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of JOYY during the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JOYY by 35.1% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YY opened at $74.14 on Tuesday. JOYY has a twelve month low of $70.30 and a twelve month high of $148.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.12%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

