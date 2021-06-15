JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TIIAY. Barclays upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Telecom Italia has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TIIAY opened at $5.51 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.37.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

