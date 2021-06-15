JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) to “Neutral”

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas stock opened at $18.66 on Tuesday. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.17. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $797.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.08 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Compañía Cervecerías Unidas will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCU. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 1,256.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the first quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 128.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 15,470 shares in the last quarter. 17.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Compañía Cervecerías Unidas

CompaÃ±Ã­a CervecerÃ­as Unidas SA operates as a beverage company principally in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, and Bolivia. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

