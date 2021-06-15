JT Stratford LLC Acquires New Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Biogen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 42,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,764,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 48,702 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares in the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $406.14 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.25 and a 1 year high of $468.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BIIB shares. Citigroup upgraded Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $382.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.52.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

