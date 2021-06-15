JT Stratford LLC Buys 243 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY)

JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:IBUY) by 9.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,699 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Amplify Online Retail ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF by 227.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,298,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Amplify Online Retail ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000.

IBUY stock opened at $125.89 on Tuesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1-year low of $63.63 and a 1-year high of $141.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.04.

