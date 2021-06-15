JT Stratford LLC Has $390,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

JT Stratford LLC cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,891 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,185 shares during the quarter. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 238,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 73,767 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 610,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,619,000 after acquiring an additional 105,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RF. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

In related news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $23.81. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.01.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.34% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

