JT Stratford LLC Invests $758,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD)

JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NASDAQ:PSCD) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000. JT Stratford LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $551,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PSCD opened at $117.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.18. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $51.74 and a one year high of $126.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.088 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Discretionary Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States consumer discretionary companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that are cyclical in nature, including, but not limited to, household durables, leisure products and services, computers and electronics, automobiles and auto components, hotel and restaurant services, and television and other entertainment goods and services.

