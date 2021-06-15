JT Stratford LLC Takes Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,397 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lennar by 50.5% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $49,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in Lennar by 37.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 505 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares in the company, valued at $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 over the last three months. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $92.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 11.96 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $57.09 and a 1-year high of $110.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.33.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

