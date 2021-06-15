Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Invests $262,000 in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,767 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $906,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 404,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,554,000 after purchasing an additional 30,121 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 160.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 222,504 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,666,000 after purchasing an additional 137,171 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 269.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 37,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth about $16,103,000. 81.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZION stock opened at $54.02 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $27.55 and a twelve month high of $60.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.72.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.74. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $722.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 45.03%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total value of $754,581.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,710.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Laursen sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $147,125.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,714 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,070.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZION shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

