Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on TKAYY. BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Just Eat Takeaway.com from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

TKAYY opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.53. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

