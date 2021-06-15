JustLiquidity Price Up 125.1% This Week (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 15th. One JustLiquidity coin can now be bought for $35.77 or 0.00089252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 125.1% higher against the dollar. JustLiquidity has a market cap of $20.19 million and $28,209.00 worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00060476 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.54 or 0.00151086 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00181637 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.63 or 0.00987297 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,265.60 or 1.00482362 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 coins and its circulating supply is 564,623 coins. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . JustLiquidity’s official Twitter account is @JustLiquidity . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “Joule is a marketplace where users can trade on the popularity levels of public figures to earn tokens. It gives users a voice and a monthly income through teaching others blockchain. On the platform, Joule is at the same time the unit of Price, the unit of Popularity Index and a Cryptocurrency (token symbol: JUL). In other words, it has multiple related functions. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

