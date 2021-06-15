KARMA (KARMA) Price Hits $0.0118 on Exchanges

KARMA (CURRENCY:KARMA) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. In the last seven days, KARMA has traded 20.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One KARMA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0118 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KARMA has a total market capitalization of $64.59 million and approximately $1,268.00 worth of KARMA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006709 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000011 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000096 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00114035 BTC.

About KARMA

KARMA (KARMA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2014. KARMA’s total supply is 8,462,823,687 coins and its circulating supply is 5,450,532,381 coins. KARMA’s official Twitter account is @KarmaBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for KARMA is www.karmaapp.io . The Reddit community for KARMA is /r/KARMAEOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for KARMA is medium.com/@hello_11092

According to CryptoCompare, “Karma is a dapp that awards tokens for helping people through positive actions. Users also earn tokens by validating good deeds. Share tokens with those you feel deserve it for doing good in the world and promote a world of giving. “

KARMA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KARMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KARMA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KARMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

