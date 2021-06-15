Kellogg (NYSE:K) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.15, for a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,602.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.55, for a total value of $5,629,144.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 503,001 shares of company stock worth $32,549,846. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of K. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Kellogg by 63.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 39,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 352,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 271.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE K traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,750. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $72.88. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.15. Kellogg had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Kellogg’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.