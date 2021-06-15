Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Short Interest Down 27.1% in May

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 408,400 shares, a drop of 27.1% from the May 13th total of 560,500 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 247,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Shares of Kemper stock opened at $72.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.77. Kemper has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $85.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.02.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kemper will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total transaction of $615,243.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,960,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $475,187,000 after purchasing an additional 102,888 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Kemper by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,225,000 after buying an additional 233,035 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,483,460 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,974,000 after purchasing an additional 96,522 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Kemper by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 984,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,632,000 after buying an additional 9,458 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kemper by 3.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,372,000 after buying an additional 24,143 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KMPR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Kemper from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

