KeyCorp Reiterates Sell Rating for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

KeyCorp restated their sell rating on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBBY. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $30.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.72 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $7.39 and a 52 week high of $53.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,883 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 95,786 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $1,526,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 319.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 61,994 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 47,217 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

