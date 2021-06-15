Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Sold by Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC

Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

KEYS stock opened at $148.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $143.56. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.62 and a 52 week high of $155.50.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.82.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total transaction of $229,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,596 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,725. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

