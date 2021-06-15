Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) Price Target Raised to GBX 295

Kin and Carta (LON:KCT) had its target price upped by analysts at Numis Securities from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.41% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Kin and Carta in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of KCT traded up GBX 47 ($0.61) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 245 ($3.20). The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,114. The firm has a market cap of £422.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.19. Kin and Carta has a 1-year low of GBX 46 ($0.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 246 ($3.21). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 182.36.

Kin and Carta plc provides digital transformation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company helps its clients to invent, operate, and market digital products and services. It offers tech and data-led management consulting services; software engineering and product design services; and digital marketing and customer connected services.

