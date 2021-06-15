King Luther Capital Management Corp Acquires 586 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $4,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.81, for a total value of $150,159.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,037.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $1,920,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,601,583. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBAC. KeyCorp raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on SBA Communications from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.91.

SBAC stock opened at $320.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.63. SBA Communications Co. has a 1-year low of $232.88 and a 1-year high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $34.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.17 and a beta of 0.20.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.58%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

