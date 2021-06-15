King Luther Capital Management Corp Buys 1,065 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.09% of Nexstar Media Group worth $5,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 143.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1,818.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 155.6% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NXST stock opened at $147.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.10 and a 1-year high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.90.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $1.31. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 35.70% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

NXST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $143.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexstar Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.57.

In related news, Director Charles Thomas Mcmillen sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.93, for a total value of $193,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,522.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 8,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,389,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,067,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,670 shares of company stock valued at $6,673,086 over the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc, a television broadcasting and digital media company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services in the United States. The company offers free programming to television viewing audiences.

