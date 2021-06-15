King Luther Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 148.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 409,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244,387 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Quantum were worth $3,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $391,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Quantum by 273.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 96,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 70,383 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,379,000. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $721,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $7.76 on Tuesday. Quantum Co. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $9.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.70 and a beta of 2.24.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $92.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million. On average, analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CRO Elizabeth King sold 18,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $149,979.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 291,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,485.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO J Michael Dodson sold 18,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.25, for a total transaction of $136,517.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 815,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,911,077.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,929 shares of company stock valued at $629,354 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on QMCO. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

About Quantum

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

