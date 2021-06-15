King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $3.60 Million Holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Workiva worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,808 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Workiva presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $103.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.04. The company has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.23 and a beta of 1.42. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $2,213,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $23,994,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,428,883.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,309 shares of company stock worth $10,593,822. Company insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

