King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 137 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

King Luther Capital Management Corp lowered its position in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in MSCI were worth $4,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSCI opened at $490.76 on Tuesday. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $312.24 and a fifty-two week high of $495.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $467.99. The stock has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 0.96.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

A number of research firms have commented on MSCI. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $499.43.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

