Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $24.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kirin Holdings Company, Limited is engaged in the manufacture and sale of alcohol beverages and soft drinks. The Company has four segments: Alcohol Beverage segment, Beverage and Food segment, Pharmaceutical and Biochemicals segment and Others segment. It offers beer, wine, ready-to-drink products, spirits, coffee, black tea, Japanese tea, mineral water, juices, dairy products and beverages, seasonings, soft drinks, freeze-dried soups, milk, and cheese. Kirin also engages in the research, development, manufacture and sale of various pharmaceutical products, manufacture and sale of diagnostic reagents, production and maintenance of genetically modified cattle and the research and development of human polyclonal antibody platform technology. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited, formerly known as Kirin Brewery Company, is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kirin from a conviction-buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

KNBWY stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. Kirin has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $24.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.55.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). Kirin had a return on equity of 6.31% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Kirin will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

