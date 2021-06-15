Knight-Swift Transportation Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 2,044 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,862% compared to the average volume of 69 put options.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Knight Equity upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,227. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 12 month low of $37.07 and a 12 month high of $50.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.65%.

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $2,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,192,000 after buying an additional 67,048 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

