Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $138.27 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 15th. Komodo has a total market cap of $138.27 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for $1.09 or 0.00002728 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Komodo has traded 23.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00333690 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.89 or 0.00144261 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.37 or 0.00205253 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010590 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,305,291 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

