Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Short Interest Up 69.7% in May

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, an increase of 69.7% from the May 13th total of 58,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 415,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, April 1st. BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koninklijke KPN in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Koninklijke KPN alerts:

KKPNY remained flat at $$3.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 113,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.38. Koninklijke KPN has a one year low of $2.36 and a one year high of $3.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. The company operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. It offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.