Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $63.86 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce $63.86 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $63.05 million to $65.60 million. Lakeland Bancorp reported sales of $56.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year sales of $254.26 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.30 million to $257.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $262.03 million, with estimates ranging from $257.20 million to $269.43 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.97%. The firm had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million.

LBAI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 5,696 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

LBAI stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $931.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.49 and a 1-year high of $19.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. This is an increase from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.