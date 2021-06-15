Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 25.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 732 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.0% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 38,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMA Advisory Inc. now owns 43,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 6.8% during the first quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut Lamar Advertising from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Lamar Advertising from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $106.28 on Tuesday. Lamar Advertising Company has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $107.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.47 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.38.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $370.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.00 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Company will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 357,500 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

