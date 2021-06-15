Lamden Price Up 13.2% This Week (TAU)

Lamden (CURRENCY:TAU) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 15th. Lamden has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $51,570.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lamden coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Lamden has traded 13.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00012880 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000648 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Profile

TAU is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Lamden’s total supply is 288,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lamden’s official website is lamden.io . Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Lamden is blog.lamden.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. “

Lamden Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lamden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

