Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) Receives GBX 728.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 728.75 ($9.52).

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAND. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 755 ($9.86) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.15) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 755 ($9.86) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LAND opened at GBX 713.60 ($9.32) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82. Land Securities Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 755.60 ($9.87). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 718.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a GBX 9 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.10%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan acquired 20,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 708 ($9.25) per share, for a total transaction of £148,531.32 ($194,057.12).

Land Securities Group Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.