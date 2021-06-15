Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Short Interest Update

Land Securities Group plc (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 903,400 shares, a growth of 41.0% from the May 13th total of 640,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,034.0 days.

OTCMKTS:LSGOF remained flat at $$10.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. Land Securities Group has a one year low of $6.30 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

