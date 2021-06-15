Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $258.07.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research lowered Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $145.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of LSTR opened at $159.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Landstar System has a 52 week low of $103.51 and a 52 week high of $182.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.24.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. Landstar System’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Landstar System will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Landstar System by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,698,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $775,537,000 after buying an additional 362,928 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Landstar System by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,658 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Landstar System during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,026,000. Jensen Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Landstar System by 2,925.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.