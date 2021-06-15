Laurance Roberts Sells 13,600 Shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) CFO Laurance Roberts sold 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $230,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,054.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOCO traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 462 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,187. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08. The stock has a market cap of $612.86 million, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.53.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.16 million. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOCO. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in El Pollo Loco in the first quarter worth about $48,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 296.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 691,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 517,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,131,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,685,000 after purchasing an additional 363,121 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 642,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,631,000 after purchasing an additional 294,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in El Pollo Loco by 169.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,101 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 221,479 shares during the last quarter.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of March 11, 2021, the company operated approximately 475 company-owned and franchised restaurants in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.