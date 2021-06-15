Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $184.46.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Get Lear alerts:

LEA stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, hitting $186.91. The company had a trading volume of 469,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,935. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Lear has a 12-month low of $102.17 and a 12-month high of $204.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.17.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Lear will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lear by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,101 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,420,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $862,046,000 after buying an additional 1,212,777 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lear by 0.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,649,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $842,765,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Lear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $374,966,000 after buying an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Lear by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,795,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,496,000 after acquiring an additional 70,912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.