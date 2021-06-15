Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives $184.46 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $184.46.

LEA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $186.91. 469,643 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,935. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.17. Lear has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lear will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Lear’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lear during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 277.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Lear during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

