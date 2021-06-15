Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Buys 678 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 2.4% of Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 9,968 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $1.76 on Tuesday, reaching $270.04. 81,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,996. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $169.18 and a 52-week high of $277.63.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

