Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Invests $226,000 in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMI traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $249.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,559. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $259.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.08. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.61 and a 12 month high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

