Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Takes Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,102 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $236.37. 29,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,765. The stock has a market cap of $176.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $178.88 and a twelve month high of $238.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $232.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

