Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.02, for a total value of $989,054.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.76, for a total transaction of $71,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021 in the last quarter. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

Shares of NYSE:ROK traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.54. 6,514 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,361. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $266.70. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $200.60 and a one year high of $284.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 57.72%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

